A select group of Santa Barbara County's female winemakers and food crafters will return to Roblar Farm in Santa Ynez to celebrate the fifth annual Women Winemakers Celebration from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 6.

The event, which is open to both male and female attendees, marks a comeback to an in-person gathering. In 2020, the event was held days before the initial pandemic-induced shutdowns and in 2021, the event was hosted in a virtual format due to COVID restrictions.

“Our being able to safely gather in person once again is so symbolic of the triumph over what we’ve endured during the past two years,” said Santa Barbara County winemaker Karen Steinwachs, part of the all-female Women Winemakers Celebration event production team and co-founder of the annual celebration.

“We’re looking forward to an engaging and welcoming afternoon with our event guests, and we’re so excited to have them taste the fruits of our collective labor — with us," she added.

The outdoor charitable event will feature an intimate alfresco reception complete with wine tasting and gourmet hors d’oeuvres, an event spokeswoman said, noting that this year's celebration will feature the highest number of participating female culinary crafters since the inception of the annual event.

To further round out the afternoon, live music will be performed by Arwen Lewis and an interactive food and wine trivia challenge is planned, as well as the popular "estrogen collection" wine case drawing.

Proceeds from the fundraising event will go to benefit Community Health Centers of the Central Coast Women’s Health, or CHC, which focuses on the health needs of women in medically underserved families in northern Santa Barbara County.

The event runs in combination with International Women’s Day on March 8, celebrated around the world since 1909 to highlight the achievements of working women across the globe.

The spokeswoman said that female lead winemakers make up approximately 10% of the global wine industry, while they make up at least 20% of the industry in Santa Barbara County, with that percentage continuing to grow.

For a complete list of female winemakers and culinary talent to be featured at the event, visit www.facebook.com/events/228044419528745.

Event details Tickets for the March 6 event are $90 per person and include appetizers, sweets and wine tastings. Tickets can be purchased online at bit.ly/WomenInWine22. Due to the pandemic, ticket sales are limited and must be purchased in advance. Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result will be required for event entry. COVID test kits also will be available for on-site, day-of testing. The celebration will be held at Roblar Farm, located between Los Olivos and Santa Ynez. Shuttle and parking information will be distributed to all ticketed event guests prior to the event date. For more information, contact Anna Ferguson-Sparks at 877-327-2656 or info@stilettomarketing.com.

CHC Women's Health For additional information about the event beneficiary, Community Health Centers of the Central Coast Women’s Health, go to www.chccc.org.

