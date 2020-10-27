Youngest Lompoc school board candidate Alexander Murkison named Peace Prize nominee

Nineteen-year-old Alexander Murkison — the youngest person to run for Lompoc Unified School District school board — has been recognized as the fourth nominee for the 11th annual Lompoc Valley of the Flowers Peace Prize because of his advocacy in mental health.

While the aim to improve mental health resources for local schools remains central to his campaign, Murkison, who is Black, said he also hopes to cast a wider net on youth representation and diversity while serving on the school board.

“Just looking at the way decisions were made and seeing how things functioned while I sat on the board, I realized that I wanted to be in a position that could make bigger change,” said Murkison, recalling the semester he spent as student representative on Lompoc Unified School District's board in 2019. “When we live in a town where the majority of the students in the schools are people of color, it’s interesting to see how there is no diversity on the board.”

Steve Straight, president of the Lompoc Unified School District board, described Murkison as an example for other youth.

“He attended all meetings and reported on events and activities at Cabrillo, Lompoc and Maple high schools," Straight said. "His well-researched, biweekly reports were very thorough. In my opinion, Alex was a wonderful example of what I hope a high school student could achieve. He was, and is, a fine young man and community servant.”