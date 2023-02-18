Zaca Mesa Winery & Vineyards in Los Olivos is bringing the vroom every month for “Classic Car Sundays” that welcomes guests to experience the estate and its wines, show off their classic cars and enjoy the scenic drive along the way.
The monthly family-friendly event kicked off Jan. 29, and will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the last Sunday of every month throughout the year. The next event slated for Feb. 26.
According to a winery spokeswoman, Zaca Mesa Winery & Vineyards has long been involved in the classic car community, from hosting early 1900s Pierce Arrow cars for its annual meet and hosting the media launch of Honda’s 2023 CR-V Hybrid, to serving as the location for a 2022 Maserati photo shoot and for the filming of 1950s vintage cars for Steven Spielberg’s The Fablemans movie.
Classic Car Sundays is just another way the winery wants to support and celebrate the classic car communities of the Central Coast and beyond, the spokeswoman said, noting that dogs and picnics are welcome.
Special VIP parking for the classic cars near the Terrace and Grenache Blanc vineyard will be available where visitors can admire the cars, walk around, and take photos in between tastings.
Larger group bookings and customized tasting packages are available by contacting the tasting room in advance.
For more information, visit www.zacamesa.com