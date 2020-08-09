You have permission to edit this article.
Lights and Sirens in Lompoc
Lights and Sirens in Lompoc

The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Friday, July 31:

INCIDENT — At 3:53 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the 400 block of North N Street.

INCIDENT — At 8:43 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a gun located in the area of North H Street and West College Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 9:42 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the area of West Locust Avenue and South T Street.

Saturday, Aug.1:

INCIDENT — At 12:23 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a knife in the 1300 block of North V Street.

Monday, Aug. 3:

INCIDENT — At 9:58 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the 1000 block of North H Street.

Tuesday, Aug. 4:

INCIDENT — At 9:35 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of assault with a deadly weapon in the 600 block alley of North Fourth and Fifth streets.

INCIDENT — At 10:53 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a shots heard/fired in the area of East Pine Avenue and North Seventh Street.

Tuesday, Aug. 5:

INCIDENT — At 10:10 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a weapon violation in the 900 block of North H Street.

