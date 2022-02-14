The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.
Monday, Feb. 7
INCIDENT — At 7:09 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of battery in the 600 block of East Colbert Drive.
Lompoc Police received one located vehicle report.
Tuesday, Feb. 8
INCIDENT — At 12:13 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a commercial burglary in the 1000 block of North H Street.
INCIDENT — At 5:23 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a commercial burglary in the 900 block of North H Street.
INCIDENT — At 10:47 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a shooting at a dwelling in the 900 block of West Walnut Avenue.
Lompoc Police received one stolen vehicle report.
Wednesday, Feb. 9
INCIDENT — At 9:08 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of battery in the 500 block of East Canfield Court.
INCIDENT — At 2:55 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a commercial burglary in the 900 block of North H Street.
INCIDENT — At 3:07 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 500 block of North C Street.
INCIDENT — At 3:31 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a commercial burglary in the 1000 block of North H Street.
ARREST — At 1:08 p.m., Alfonso Martinez, 32, of Lompoc was arrested at Santa Barbara County Fire Department Station No. 31 and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence and child cruelty resulting in injury or death.
ARREST — At 4:28 p.m., Joshua Allen Hughes, 32, was arrested in the area of North O Street and West Ocean Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of violating a domestic violence protection order and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Lompoc Police received one stolen vehicle report.
Thursday, Feb. 10
INCIDENT — At 7:56 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury in the 2200 block of North H Street.
INCIDENT — At 8:01 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury in the area of North O Street and West Walnut Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 10:42 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of battery in the 600 block of North Seventh Street.
INCIDENT — At 11:13 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of gang activity in the 300 block of North J Street.
INCIDENT — At 3:10 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 200 block of East Ocean Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 6:21 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a commercial burglary in the 1700 block of East Ocean Avenue.
ARREST — At 1:20 p.m., Korey Joseph Hamel, 35, of Lompoc was arrested in the 1600 block of Elm Avenue in Solvang and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence, battery, stalking and violation of a domestic violence protection order.
Lompoc Police received two stolen vehicle reports and one located vehicle report.
Friday, Feb. 11
INCIDENT — At midnight, Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 600 block of North Fourth Street.
INCIDENT — At 6:21 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury in the area of West North Avenue and North H Street.
INCIDENT — At 11:45 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of grand theft in the 500 block of North H Street.
INCIDENT — At 8:10 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a gun in the 1000 block of North Sixth Street and Seventh Street.
ARREST — At 12:51 p.m., Jessica Margarita Sandoval, 35, was arrested in the 500 block of North C Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of force or assault with a deadly weapon.
ARREST — At 1:11 p.m., Jazmin Alejandra Morenopaniagua, 26, was arrested in the 600 block of North Fourth Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of cruelty to an elder or dependent adult and battery.
Saturday, Feb. 12
INCIDENT — At 8:35 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a death in the 1300 block of North G Street.
INCIDENT — At 11:27 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of battery in the 200 block of East College Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 4:28 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 1300 block of North H Street.
ARREST — At 1:59 p.m., Willie Leonard Hubbard, 52, was arrested in the 1400 block of North H Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of contacting a minor for sex and arranging or going to a meeting with a minor.
ARREST — At 5:54 p.m., Luciano Garcia Terrones, 33, was arrested in the area of East Ocean Avenue and South E Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of battery.
Lompoc Police received one stolen vehicle report.
Sunday, Feb. 13
INCIDENT — At 4:33 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 600 block of North Fourth Street.
INCIDENT — At 7:08 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired or heard in the area of West Ocean Avenue and South U Street.
INCIDENT — At 8:52 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an attempted commercial burglary in the 700 block of North D Street.
INCIDENT — At 9:11 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 700 block of East Pine Avenue.
Lompoc Police received one located vehicle report.