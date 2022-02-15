The following is taken from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office calls-for-service log at the substation on Foster Road as well as the Guadalupe Police Department's calls for service log. Incidents listed were reported in the unincorporated area of Santa Maria and Orcutt or in Guadalupe, unless otherwise indicated.
Tuesday, Feb. 8
INCIDENT — At 3:10 p.m., Guadalupe Police received a report of a hit-and-run resulting in injury in the area of West Main and Guadalupe streets.
INCIDENT — At 8:58 p.m., the Sheriff's Office received a report of a commercial burglary in the 3400 block of Orcutt Road.
Wednesday, Feb. 9
INCIDENT — At 3:56 a.m., the Sheriff's Office received a report of a warrant arrest in the 1500 block of Battles Road.
INCIDENT — At 8:37 a.m., Guadalupe Police received a report of someone brandishing a weapon in the area of Obispo and Main streets.
INCIDENT — At 7:49 p.m., Guadalupe Police received a report of arson in the area of Tenth and Pacheco streets.
Thursday, Feb. 10
INCIDENT — At 6:50 p.m., Guadalupe Police received a report of a drunk driver in the 3200 block of Terminal Drive.
ARREST — At 7:34 a.m., Janette Magdalena Cantu, 40, was arrested in the 1500 block of East Battles Road and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of child cruelty.
Friday, Feb. 11
INCIDENT — At 1:04 a.m., Guadalupe Police received a report of a vehicle pursuit in the area of Brown and Point Sal roads.
INCIDENT — At 9:36 a.m., Guadalupe Police received a report of a stolen vehicle in the 3200 block of Skyway Drive.
INCIDENT — At 1:04 p.m., Guadalupe Police received a report of a stolen vehicle in the 3200 block of Terminal Drive.
INCIDENT — At 1:29 p.m., the Sheriff's Office received a report of a stolen vehicle in the area of Black Road and Tanglewood Drive.
Saturday, Feb. 12
INCIDENT — At 3:59 a.m., Guadalupe Police received a report of battery in the 4400 block of Tenth Street.
INCIDENT — At 10:41 a.m., Guadalupe Police received a report of a located vehicle in the 3000 block of Industrial Parkway.
INCIDENT — At 11:04 p.m., the Sheriff's Office received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 2700 block of Telephone Road.
Sunday, Feb. 13
INCIDENT — At 12:38 p.m., the Sheriff's Office received a report of felony theft in the 3900 block of Bradley Road.
INCIDENT — At 1:57 p.m., the Sheriff's Office received a report of a death in the 900 block of Calle de la Rosa.
INCIDENT — At 5:05 p.m., the Sheriff's Office received a report of a death in the 4500 block of Cherry Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 7:10 p.m., the Sheriff's Office received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 400 block of Mooncrest Lane.
INCIDENT — At 7:20 p.m., Guadalupe Police received a report of shots fired or heard in the 4400 block of Hacienda Drive.
INCIDENT — At 8:39 p.m., Guadalupe Police received a report of a vehicle accident resulting in minor injuries in the area of West Main and Obispo streets.
Monday, Feb. 14
INCIDENT — At 8:19 a.m., the Sheriff's Office received a report of a vehicle accident resulting in injuries on Highway 101.
INCIDENT — At 2:37 p.m., Guadalupe Police received a report of a felony assault in the 1100 block of Guadalupe Street.
INCIDENT — At 3:29 p.m., the Sheriff's Office received a report of a stolen vehicle in the 8300 block of Gracioso Road.