Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.
Friday, May 22:
INCIDENT — At 5:50 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an attempted murder in the 1700 block of North Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 3:36 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 100 block of West Grant Street.
INCIDENT — At 10:07 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 700 block of East Cypress Street.
INCIDENT — At 10:33 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the area of North Carlotti and East Murray drives.
INCIDENT — At 11:35 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the area of East Paden Street and North Carlotti Drive.
INCIDENT — At 11:36 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the area of North Miller and East Monroe streets.
Saturday, May 23:
INCIDENT — At 12:49 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an attempted murder in the 2500 block of South Santa Rosa Road.
INCIDENT — At 5:44 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 600 block of North Vine Street.
ARREST — At 9:07 p.m., Fernando Angel Ortega, 56, was arrested in the 2500 block of Santa Rosa Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder, corporal injury to a spouse or co-inhabitant, using a person as a shield, damage to a wireless communications device and threatening a crime with intent to terrorize.
INCIDENT — At 9:12 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a stabbing in the 700 block of South Pine Street.
Sunday, May 24:
INCIDENT — At 3:06 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 700 block of East Borges Drive.
ARREST — At 4:29 a.m., Yovani Francisco Santiago, 25, was arrested in the 800 block of South Broadway and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder.
INCIDENT — At 12:08 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 800 block of West Church Street.
INCIDENT — At 12:14 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 1300 block of Lesley Court.
INCIDENT — At 1:51 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 100 block of West Agnes Avenue.
ARREST — At 2:57 p.m., Miguel Autum West, 35, was arrested in the 800 block of West Church Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, non-firearm, with great bodily injury.
Monday, May 25:
INCIDENT — At 8:58 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 200 block of East Newlove Drive.
Tuesday, May 26:
INCIDENT — At 9:36 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun in the 1400 block of South Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 10:12 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1000 block of Manzanita Lane.
INCIDENT — At 10:13 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the are of South Concepcion Avenue and East Mariposa Way.
INCIDENT — At 10:49 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1700 block of North Gunderson lane.
Wednesday, May 27:
INCIDENT — At 8:35 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle pursuit in the 800 block of South Smith Street.
ARREST — At 1:58 p.m., Mario Medina, 19, was arrested in the 500 block of West Park Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of felonies including evading a police officer with disregard for safety, resisting arrest with additional force, second-degree burglary, possession and transportation of controlled substances and a probation violation.
INCIDENT — At 10:27 p.m., Santa maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 1500 block of West Betteravia Road.
