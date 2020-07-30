Lights and Sirens in the Santa Ynez Valley
0 comments

Lights and Sirens in the Santa Ynez Valley

  • 0

The following is taken from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office media report for the Santa Ynez Valley patrol.

Those appearing as "arrested" have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent.

Sunday, July 19:

INCIDENT — A man in his early 20s wandering around the Maribelle Inn in the 400 block of First Street in Solvang let himself into one of the unlocked rooms and was escorted off the property by a hotel representative about 3:45 p.m.

The man was then spotted running from the rear parking lot, where he dropped a set of keys that were turned over to deputies for booking as found property.

Monday, July 20:

INCIDENT — Deputies stopped a vehicle at Mission Drive and Fourth Place in Solvang just before 10 p.m. for having an inoperative brake light and found the driver as well as his passengers had suspended driver’s licenses.

A search of the vehicle allegedly turned up multiple containers of suspected methamphetamine, and the driver was cited for suspicion of possessing a controlled substance, driving with a suspended license and having an inoperable brake light.

Tuesday, July 21:

INCIDENT — After a vehicle was stopped about 12:15 a.m. at Mission Drive and Alamo Pintado Road in Solvang for having an inoperative brake light, a records check confirmed the driver’s license had been suspended by the Department of Motor Vehicles for failure to appear in court.

During an inventory search of her vehicle, deputies allegedly found two plastic baggies containing suspected methamphetamine as well as a glass pipe containing a white residue.

The woman was cited for suspicion of possessing a controlled substance, possessing paraphernalia, driving on a suspended license and driving with an inoperative brake light. She was released, but her vehicle was towed away.

ARREST — Two people sitting in their vehicle at the Chumash Casino Resort were contacted about 2 p.m. by deputies, who conducted a probation search and allegedly found methamphetamine and a meth pipe in the vehicle.

Trevor Lee also was allegedly found in possession of a wallet and credit cards belonging to another person, and he allegedly told deputies he picked up the wallet after observing its owner being arrested in Taft.

He and his companion Janette Starks were arrested and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance and theft of found property. The vehicle was towed away.

INCIDENT — Deputies contacted a man who was sleeping in his car at the Chumash Casino Resort about 10:40 p.m. and allegedly spotted a methamphetamine pipe in a bag attached to the driver’s-side door.

A search of the vehicle allegedly turned up 1.5 grams of suspected methamphetamine in a hide-a-key container under the steering wheel.

The driver was issued a citation for suspicion of possessing a controlled substance and possessing drug paraphernalia.

Wednesday, July 22:

INCIDENT — Deputies were responding to a report of a vehicle stolen from the 1600 block of Eucalyptus Drive in Solvang about 7:30 a.m. when they were advised the vehicle had been located unoccupied on Ballard Canyon Road.

The registered owner arrived at the scene and found no damage to the vehicle but told deputies two speakers, two cellphones, a stereo amplifier and a string of LED lights were missing, which he valued at a total of $1,440.

He was unable to provide any suspect information but admitted he had left they keys in the unlocked vehicle, which was released to him at the scene.

INCIDENT — A woman contacted by deputies in her vehicle at the Chumash Casino Resort about 11:20 a.m. was allegedly found in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

She was cited for suspicion of possessing a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia and was released.

INCIDENT — A man whose vehicle was stopped by deputies at Edison and Pine streets in Santa Ynez about 1:10 p.m. was cited for suspicion of an unlawful display of vehicle registration.

INCIDENT — During a traffic stop about 4:40 p.m. at Edison Street and Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, a man was allegedly found in possession of a methamphetamine pipe and was cited for suspicion of possessing drug paraphernalia.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Jeremy Ball, host of 'Good Morning Lompoc,' becomes first challenger for City Council seat
Local

Jeremy Ball, host of 'Good Morning Lompoc,' becomes first challenger for City Council seat

  • Updated

Jeremy Ball, the chair of the Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce’s board of directors, filed paperwork Friday with the Lompoc City Clerk’s office to run for the District 4 City Council seat in the Nov. 3 election. He became the first challenger to enter this year’s City Council races, with the filing deadline set for Aug. 7. He will be vying for the seat currently held by Councilman Jim Mosby.

Glenn Wilkes
Obituaries

Glenn Wilkes

Glenn Wilkes passed away peacefully at Serenity House on May 9. He was born in Neenah, Wisconsin and moved to Solvang, CA in 1957. After gradu…

Wednesday, July 15

ARREST — After citizens called about 9 a.m. to report a man screaming and yelling near the intersection of Alisal Road and Mission Drive in So…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News