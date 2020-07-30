Lights and Sirens in the Santa Ynez Valley

The following is taken from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office media report for the Santa Ynez Valley patrol.
Those appearing as "arrested" have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent.
Sunday, July 19:
INCIDENT — A man in his early 20s wandering around the Maribelle Inn in the 400 block of First Street in Solvang let himself into one of the unlocked rooms and was escorted off the property by a hotel representative about 3:45 p.m.
The man was then spotted running from the rear parking lot, where he dropped a set of keys that were turned over to deputies for booking as found property.
Monday, July 20:
INCIDENT — Deputies stopped a vehicle at Mission Drive and Fourth Place in Solvang just before 10 p.m. for having an inoperative brake light and found the driver as well as his passengers had suspended driver’s licenses.
A search of the vehicle allegedly turned up multiple containers of suspected methamphetamine, and the driver was cited for suspicion of possessing a controlled substance, driving with a suspended license and having an inoperable brake light.
Tuesday, July 21:
INCIDENT — After a vehicle was stopped about 12:15 a.m. at Mission Drive and Alamo Pintado Road in Solvang for having an inoperative brake light, a records check confirmed the driver’s license had been suspended by the Department of Motor Vehicles for failure to appear in court.
During an inventory search of her vehicle, deputies allegedly found two plastic baggies containing suspected methamphetamine as well as a glass pipe containing a white residue.
The woman was cited for suspicion of possessing a controlled substance, possessing paraphernalia, driving on a suspended license and driving with an inoperative brake light. She was released, but her vehicle was towed away.
ARREST — Two people sitting in their vehicle at the Chumash Casino Resort were contacted about 2 p.m. by deputies, who conducted a probation search and allegedly found methamphetamine and a meth pipe in the vehicle.
Trevor Lee also was allegedly found in possession of a wallet and credit cards belonging to another person, and he allegedly told deputies he picked up the wallet after observing its owner being arrested in Taft.
He and his companion Janette Starks were arrested and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance and theft of found property. The vehicle was towed away.
INCIDENT — Deputies contacted a man who was sleeping in his car at the Chumash Casino Resort about 10:40 p.m. and allegedly spotted a methamphetamine pipe in a bag attached to the driver’s-side door.
A search of the vehicle allegedly turned up 1.5 grams of suspected methamphetamine in a hide-a-key container under the steering wheel.
The driver was issued a citation for suspicion of possessing a controlled substance and possessing drug paraphernalia.
Wednesday, July 22:
INCIDENT — Deputies were responding to a report of a vehicle stolen from the 1600 block of Eucalyptus Drive in Solvang about 7:30 a.m. when they were advised the vehicle had been located unoccupied on Ballard Canyon Road.
The registered owner arrived at the scene and found no damage to the vehicle but told deputies two speakers, two cellphones, a stereo amplifier and a string of LED lights were missing, which he valued at a total of $1,440.
He was unable to provide any suspect information but admitted he had left they keys in the unlocked vehicle, which was released to him at the scene.
INCIDENT — A woman contacted by deputies in her vehicle at the Chumash Casino Resort about 11:20 a.m. was allegedly found in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
She was cited for suspicion of possessing a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia and was released.
INCIDENT — A man whose vehicle was stopped by deputies at Edison and Pine streets in Santa Ynez about 1:10 p.m. was cited for suspicion of an unlawful display of vehicle registration.
INCIDENT — During a traffic stop about 4:40 p.m. at Edison Street and Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, a man was allegedly found in possession of a methamphetamine pipe and was cited for suspicion of possessing drug paraphernalia.
Thursday, July 16
INCIDENT — At 8:41 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an arson in the area of De Gamma Drive and North Magellan Drive.
* Santa Maria Police received eight reports of fireworks
Friday, July 17
INCIDENT — At 2:34 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 300 block of East McCoy Lane.
INCIDENT — At 4:07 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 700 block of West Poplar Street.
INCIDENT — At 7:27 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 200 block of North Broadway.
ARREST — At 10:45 p.m., Walter Alexander Morales, 26, was arrested in the 1500 block of South Thornburg Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of murder, with special circumstances; and warrants.
* Santa Maria Police received four reports of fireworks.
Saturday, July 18
INCIDENT — At 3:18 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the area of South Blosser Road and West Carmen Lane.
INCIDENT — At 4:24 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 900 block of East Main Street.
INCIDENT — At 11:51 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 3400 block of Santa Maria Way.
ARREST — At 9:17 a.m., Vicente Hernandez, 36, was arrested in the 1000 block of Skylark Court and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, not firearm, with great bodily injury; and obstruction.
* Santa Maria Police received four calls for fireworks.
Sunday, July 19
INCIDENT — At 1:06 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a foot pursuit in the area of East Main Street and North Concepcion Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 3:10 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1900 block of North Preisker Lane.
INCIDENT — At 8:43 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 200 block of North McClelland Street.
ARREST — At 8:45 p.m., Cutberto Guerrero, 55, was arrested in the area East Orchard Street and North Broadway and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on a warrant for suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, non-firearm; and a probation violation.
ARREST — At 7:34 p.m., Mikke Moreno, 28, was arrested in the 1900 block of Preisker Lane and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, non-firearm, with great bodily injury; and being under the influence of a controlled substance.
* Santa Maria Police received four reports of fireworks.
Monday, July 20
INCIDENT — At 4:10 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 500 block of East Creston Street.
ARREST — At 11:59 a.m., Donald J. Barrios, 32, was arrested in the 1600 block of North Western Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of resisting an officer with additional force, possession of a firearm while addicted to narcotics or convicted of a felony, threatening a crime with intent to terrorize and unlawful possession of ammunition.
ARREST — At 8:53 p.m., George Ivan Mendoza, 47, was arrested in the 500 block of East Creston Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder.
* Santa Maria Police received two reports of fireworks.
Tuesday, July 21
INCIDENT — At 7:32 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun in the area of Lorencita Drive and West Waller Lane.
ARREST — At 11:46 p.m., William P. Anderson, 31, was arrested in the area of Skyway and Autopark drives and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of first-degree robbery and brandishing a weapon, non-firearm.
Wednesday, July 22
INCIDENT — At 12:29 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a foot pursuit in the area of North Railroad and West Calvin avenues.
INCIDENT — At 8:15 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1800 block of North Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 12:51 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun in the 1900 block of South Vista Del Oro.
INCIDENT — At 7:11 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a kidnapping in the 2300 block of North Larryton Avenue.
ARREST — At 4:24 a.m., Jasmine Garcia, 27, was arrested in the 800 block of West Cypress Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of carjacking and a probation violation.
r.
Santa Barbara County Most Wanted
Stephanie Herrera
Paul Garcia
Alejandro Mora
Jesus Rojas Vega
Juan Arellano
Rene Lopez
Hector Lara
Jesseca Butkovic
Luis Alvarado
Anthony Navarro
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!