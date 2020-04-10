Local churches hold Easter week services online due to coronavirus

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Despite the hardships brought on by the coronavirus, North County houses of worship are prepared to host traditional seasonal gatherings this weekend with remote services including Lenten, Passover and Easter services that are being offered via social media, streaming online services and religious centers’ dedicated websites.

“What we’re doing now is what we’re always doing: holding out God’s truth as eternal light in a dying world,” said Pastor Michael Foley of Star of Bethlehem Lutheran Church.

The Orcutt congregation of the Wisconsin Evangelical Lutheran Synod has offered online services for the past two years. They’ve leashed the power of social media with streaming on YouTube and Facebook with live presentations that are archived for later access for viewers’ convenience. Services and further church information can be accessed at www.starlutheran.org.

Foley said the online systems help the church reach out to its homebound seniors and serve to fit today’s busy family, work schedules and reach out to those still searching for their church home.

Star of Bethlehem continues staying in contact with its prayer chain through e-mail, phone calls to older members who don’t access the internet, and through a church bulletin mailed weekly to members.