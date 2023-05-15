Local nonprofit coalition Collective Cultures Creating Change (C4) was recently awarded $78,473 in grant money by the Racial Equity Fund of Santa Barbara County to help launch the coalition's Self Healing Communities Project in Lompoc over the next year.
The project is an extension of C4's goal to reduce youth violence and improve outcomes for Lompoc children and families by fostering grassroots leadership, working to identify and implement solutions, and healing through community engagement.
In the process, the group says efforts to build upon existing community strengths and assets will also help bring a greater awareness to the effects of childhood trauma.
“We are deeply grateful to Santa Barbara County and to the Fund for Santa Barbara for awarding C4 this funding," said C4 President Yasmin Dawson. "We are excited to implement this project and think the Self Healing Communities approach will be particularly helpful in the community of Lompoc.
"We believe the project will allow us to build agency within the community to reduce violence, improve outcomes for youth and catalyze systemic change. Together with the community and system actors, we will create the change they wish to see."
Collective Cultures Creating Change is located at 100 E. Locust Ave., #102, Lompoc. For more information, visit www.c4lompoc.org or email contact@c4lompoc.org