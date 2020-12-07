You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Local nonprofit Stand 4 One serves 160 Thanksgiving meals
0 comments
editor's pick

Local nonprofit Stand 4 One serves 160 Thanksgiving meals

From the What you need to know for Tuesday, December 8 series
  • Updated
  • 0
120720 Stand 4 One Thanksgiving

Families stand in line on Nov. 25 to receive a Thanksgiving dinner, with all the trimmings, provided by local nonprofit Stand 4 One.

 Stand 4 One, Contributed

Local nonprofit Stand 4 One distributed over 150 meals to community members on Thanksgiving, making their second holiday food drive a success, according to program founder and Lompoc resident Veronica Williams.

The nonprofit on Nov. 25 doled out 110 full Thanksgiving meals — including dessert — to families of six to eight people, and fed 50 individuals, Williams said. 

Families and individuals lined up at the El Paraiso food truck stationed in the 7-Eleven parking lot on Ocean Avenue to accept a precooked dinner. 

Funds for the Thanksgiving meal were raised in partnership with community donors, Lompoc Albertsons and Vons, as well as El Rancho Market of Solvang.

Lisa André covers local news and lifestyles for Santa Ynez Valley News. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

What's in California's new regional stay-at-home order?
State

What's in California's new regional stay-at-home order?

  • Updated

California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a sweeping new coronavirus order Thursday that trigger business shutdowns and limits on people's movement based on hospital intensive care unit capacity in their regions. Here's a look:

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News