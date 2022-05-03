The Hancock College baseball team ended the season with a 10-inning victory over LA Pierce College on Saturday in the regular season finale.

The Bulldogs (21-19, 11-13 WSC) struck first after Zach Martinez scored on a wild pitch in the second, but the Brahmas bounced back with two runs in the fifth to take the lead. Both teams scored once in the sixth after Vance Serrano registered a sacrifice fly and Pierce plated one on an RBI single.

Parker Haskell evened the score in the seventh with an RBI single, bringing the game to a 3-3 tie.

Haskell came through once more in the ninth with another RBI single, briefly putting the Hancock squad ahead, but Pierce (10-30, 7-17 WSC) matched the effort in the bottom of the frame to force extra innings. Dylan Howell opened the scoring in the tenth with a double, plating one, before Jacob Ruley drove in another with a sacrifice fly to right field.

Pierce managed to plate one runner with one out in the bottom of the inning, but left a man on base after a pop fly and a ground out ended the contest.

Jake Steels and Haskell led the Bulldogs at the plate after they both registered 3-for-5 showings. Haskell had two RBIs and one run while Steels tallied two runs. Howell had two hits and walked twice.

Matthew Gonzales collected his fifth win of the season on the mound after tossing the final two frames. He struck out two batters and surrendered two earned runs after scattering four hits. Isaac Baez, Ricardo Rodriguez, Luke Kovach and Vance Serrano also made brief appearances but did not factor into the final decision.

High school baseball

Templeton tops Righetti

Templeton scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to beat Righetti 5-4 on Monday.

It's only the second loss of the season for the Warriors, who are now 21-2 overall and 11-2 in Mountain League play. The Warriors will host the Eagles on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. in another league game before the Eagles host the Warriors on Friday to wrap up the three-game set.

Track and field

Hancock wraps up conference competition

Hancock wrapped up conference action at the Western State Conference Finals on Friday on the Santa Monica College campus.

Reann Booker led the way for the women's program after securing a sixth-place finish in the 400-meter race (1:00.38) and a seventh-place slot in the 200-meter dash (25.96). Lillianna Soto led the women's throwers after securing a sixth-place finish in the shot put (9.96 meters) and a ninth-place mark in the discus (31.71 meters).

Elijah Clark, Latrell Brown, Avery Fondern and Syre' Lewis headlined the day for the men's program after securing a fourth-place finish in the 4x100 relay with a final time of 43.16 seconds. Jessup Nocis led the field of throwers with a fourth-place finish in the hammer throw (40.08 meters) and taking ninth in the discus (34.24 meters), while Jordan Smith was tops for the jumping crew with a fifth-place performance in the long jump (6.34 meters) and a seventh-place finish in the triple jump (12.59 meters).

Qualifying Bulldogs are set to compete at the SoCal Regional Prelims, hosted by Moorpark College, on May 6.

Future Saint night May 4

Future Saint Night at Santa Maria High is set for May 4 at 6 p.m. inside Wilson Gym on the SMHS campus.

There will be a meet-and-greet with future Santa Maria High student-athletes and vice principal, athletic director Dan Ellington and coaches.

The night opens at 6:10 p.m. The meet-and-greet with coaches and athletic sign-ups will likely commence at 6:45 p.m. There will also be performances from the band and cheer squads and parents and athletes can meet the school's athletic trainer.