The Nipomo girls basketball team continued to build on its historic season Monday night.

The Titans secured their 22nd win of the year with a 52-38 throttling of South County rival Arroyo Grande.

The Titans are 22-4 overall and 8-1 in Mountain League play. The Titans won despite standout starters Makennah Simonson and Honnalee Kennedy not playing.

Kayden Sanders led Nipomo with 22 points and Leah Miller added 14. Senior captain Kacie Slover chipped in nine points.

The Titans girls basketball team had never reached the 20-win mark in program history before this season.

Now the Titans have one regular season game remaining: Against league-leading St. Joseph at home on Friday. Tip-off is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

St. Joseph beat Nipomo 61-30 in a league game on Jan. 25.

As it currently stands, St. Joseph and Nipomo would both qualify for the CIF Central Section Open Division playoffs, a bracket that pits the top four teams in the section against each other to determine the top champion.

The CIF Central Section released its newly-formed "base divisions" for the upcoming boys and girls basketball playoffs.

Teams can only move up or down one division from their base division based on current-season computer rankings. For instance, Nipomo's base division is Division 2. If not selected for the Open Division, Nipomo would likely be placed in Division 1, based on computer rankings.

If Nipomo falls out of the top four, Caruthers would likely be the fourth seed in the Open Division playoffs and play top seed Clovis West. Nipomo would likely become the No. 1 seed in the Division 1 playoffs.

Arroyo Grande, Righetti and San Luis Obispo are in the Division 1 base division; Mission Prep, Nipomo, Pioneer Valley and Paso Robles are in Division 2; Atascadero, Morro Bay, Templeton and St. Joseph were placed in the Division 3 base division group.

St. Joseph, though, is certainly going to be in the Open Division as the No. 2 ranked team in the CIF Central Section, along with No. 1 Clovis West, No. 3 Bakersfield and current No. 4 Nipomo.

Orcutt Academy and Santa Maria were placed in the Division 4 group, a good sign for the Spartans, who could've been in Div. 1 or Div. 2 under the original playoff system. Now the Spartans will likely end up as a high seed in Div. 3.

St. Joseph 73, Orcutt Academy 41

The Knights scored another convincing league win, Tuesday night at Lakeview. The Knights are 20-3 overall and 9-0 in the Mountain League with the game against Nipomo ahead.

Orcutt Academy is 17-4 overall and 5-4 in league play. The Spartans host Arroyo Grande Friday night at 6:30 in their final regular season game.

Avary Cain led the Knights with 16 points and four steals in the win over Orcutt, Tuesday.

Mia Matautia chipped in 14 points and added six rebounds and three steals.

Senior Andrea Stajic added 12 points and sophomore Kai Oani had 11 points and four assists.

Junior Candace Kpetikou ended up with a double-double, scoring 10 points and grabbing 11 rebounds.

Righetti 57, Paso Robles 45

The Warriors got a big Mountain League win Tuesday, beating the Bearcats at home.

Righetti is now 11-9 overall and 2-7 in league after dropping Paso Robles to 16-13 and 2-7 in league. Righetti plays at Arroyo Grande on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

Santa Maria 49, Templeton 45

The Saints scored an Ocean League road win Tuesday, improving to 16-10 overall and 6-6 in league play.

Boys basketball

Santa Maria 69, Templeton 66

The Saints erased a 20-point first half deficit Tuesday night to win an Ocean League game.

Santa Maria cut Templeton's lead down to 15 points in the third quarter as the Saint defense began to step up.

Alex Milner led Santa Maria with 24 points and six rebounds. Ben Quintero had a big second half for Santa Maria with 14 points and Jorge Adame added 22 huge points for the Saints. He also had 13 rebounds and scored on a drive to the basket with about four seconds left to put the Saints up three.

Santa Maria is 3-6 in the Ocean League and has one game left in the regular season, Thursday at home against Morro Bay as the Saints try to gain entry into the playoffs.

St. Joseph 89, Mission Prep 49

The Knights stayed unbeaten in the Mountain League with a convincing home win against the Royals Tuesday.

Tounde Yessoufou had 34 points to lead the Knights as junior Will Kuykendall had 18 points and senior guard Dre Roman added 18 as well.

The Knights are 24-2 overall and 10-0 in league with a game against Paso Robles on Thursday and another against Nipomo on Friday. Both are at home for St. Joseph.

Arroyo Grande 65, Nipomo 51

Kedrick Lee scored 14 points for the Eagles as Louis Dimodica led the Titans with 19 points.

The Eagles are 15-9 on the season and play at Righetti on Thursday. Nipomo is now 8-19.

The Eagles are in second place in the Mountain League at 7-3 overall. They close out the season against Atascadero at home on Friday.

CIF Southern Section playoffs

The VCA boys basketball team earned a first-round bye in the Division 5AA playoffs and will host the winner of the Santa Ana-Mountain View game on Feb. 15.

The VCA girls basketball team will host Ojai Thacher at 6 p.m. in a Div. 5AA playoff game. The Lions are 12-3. Thacher is 8-8.

The Cabrillo boys basketball team earned the No. 3 seed out of the Channel League with an 11-10 record and will travel to play Los Angeles Shalhevet in a CIF-SS Div. 4A playoff game on Friday at 1:30 p.m.

The Cabrillo girls soccer team will play at Santa Paula in CIF-SS Div. 4 first-round game on Saturday at 5 p.m.

College golf

The Allan Hancock College men's golf team competed in the first Western State Conference meet of the 2022 campaign on Monday. The event was hosted by College of the Canyons at the Valencia Country Club in Santa Clarita.

The Bulldogs finished in fifth place after shooting 426 on the day. The hosting Cougars secured a first-place finish after shooting 385, followed by Santa Barbara (415) and Glendale (423). Jack Wellenkamp led the way for the Bulldogs with a mark of 77, landing him in a four-way tie for third place. Parker Jones also earned a top ten placement with a score of 79 en route to a ninth place nod.

Hancock is scheduled to return to action on Feb. 14 at the second WSC meet. The event, which will be hosted by Ventura College, is set to take place at River Ridge Country Club in Oxnard.

College basketball

Bulldogs beat Cougars

The Allan Hancock College women's basketball team overcame a fourth-quarter deficit to top Cuesta 64-61 at home on Monday.

The teams were nearly even through the opening half before the Cougars (11-10, 4-4 WSC) began to pull ahead with a strong 14-8 showing in the third frame. The Bulldogs (12-10, 4-3 WSC) faced a nine-point deficit to start the fourth quarter and trailed by four with just over two minutes remaining before Jayci Bayne rattled off a 7-0 run to lead AHC to victory. Bayne accumulated the seven-point stint after going 4-for-4 from the free throw line and hitting the go-ahead shot from long range.

Cuesta was more efficient from the field and from distance, but Cary Nerelli's squad was dominant in the paint with a 55-37 rebounding advantage. The home squad finished the night with 22 points in the paint, 13 second-chance points and 15 points off of turnovers.

A full team effort resulted in all seven members of the short-handed AHC squad registering tallies in the box score this evening. Bayne led all scorers on the night with a 26-point performance after a stellar 13-for-15 showing at the charity stripe. Kayla Taylor and Jewelia Maniss both registered double-double showings with 12 points apiece. Taylor led the team with 14 rebounds and a career-high of five blocks while Maniss grabbed 13 rebounds and one steal. Bayne and Krista Andersen tied to lead the team with three steals each.

The Bulldogs will return to action on Wednesday with a road trip to face Cuesta College at 7 p.m.