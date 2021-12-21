Righetti's Jeremy Oani won his weight class at the Zinkin Classic held at Buchanan High School in Clovis over the weekend.
The Righetti High junior went unbeaten at 106 pounds to take the title at the prestigious tournament that draws top wrestlers from around the state.
Righetti senior Dominic Mendez, at 120 pounds, finished in third place. Mendez has signed to wrestle at Cal Poly.
Wrestling at 145 pounds, Matthew Rodriguez, another Righetti senior, finished in sixth place.
At 195 pounds, Righetti's Nathaniel Northrop took seventh.
Oani scored a 6-0 decision over Buchanan's Paris Ruiz Jr. in the final. Buchanan's Ray Ray Harris scored a 4-3 decision over Mendez in the semifinals. Frontier's Miguel Estrada needed overtime to defeat Rodriguez in the semifinals in a 3-1 win. Estrada went on to win the division.
Righetti finished ninth as a team with 80.5 points. Buchanan won the seven with 361 points, well in front of Clovis, which was second with 226.5 points.
Girls basketball
Orcutt Academy 42, Paso Robles 16
The Spartans held the Bearcats to three points in the second half to win this Mountain League game Friday night.
Freshman Melia Hinojos led the Orcutt Academy with 18 points as she went 8 for 8 from the field. Khaelii Robertson had nine points and nine rebounds and Devyn Kendrick added 10 rebounds and six steals.
Righetti 63, Bullard 52
On Saturday, Martha Durazo led the Warriors with 18 points as Irie Torres had 17.
Madisyn Cutliff scored 13 points and Shaylene Valadez chipped in 12 points.
Valley Christian 38, Coastal Christian 15
The Lions rolled to a win at their tournament Monday afternoon.
They'll play Santa Maria at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in their next tournament game.
Valley Christian and Santa Maria are set to play in a boys game at the tournament at VCA Tuesday at 10 a.m.
