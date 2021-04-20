You are the owner of this article.
Logan Ast, Santa Ynez SR, RB
031921 SY Lompoc football 18.JPG
Santa Ynez’s Logan Ast carries the ball against Lompoc at Huyck Stadium on March 19.  Ast has 657 yards of offense in the last two games, helping him earn back-to-back Player of the Week awards.

Ast threw a touchdown pass and also caught three touchdowns in the 67-0 win over Cabrillo. He's had a crazy season and coach Josh McClurg tweeted Tuesday that it's helped him land a preferred walk-on spot at Cal Poly. 

Somehow his senior highlight tape is 10 minutes, though he only played five games. And it's good film. 

Ast, already a two-time winner of the award this season, had 726 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns while also catching 18 passes for 338 yards and four more touchdowns in five games this spring. 

 Logan Ast, Santa Ynez SR, RB: 1-for-1 passing, 42 yards, TD; 10 carries, 71 yards; 4 catches, 110 yards, 3 TDs.

