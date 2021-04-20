Ast threw a touchdown pass and also caught three touchdowns in the 67-0 win over Cabrillo. He's had a crazy season and coach Josh McClurg tweeted Tuesday that it's helped him land a preferred walk-on spot at Cal Poly.

Somehow his senior highlight tape is 10 minutes, though he only played five games. And it's good film.

Ast, already a two-time winner of the award this season, had 726 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns while also catching 18 passes for 338 yards and four more touchdowns in five games this spring.

Logan Ast, Santa Ynez SR, RB: 1-for-1 passing, 42 yards, TD; 10 carries, 71 yards; 4 catches, 110 yards, 3 TDs.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.