Logan Ast, Santa Ynez SR

Over in Santa Ynez, Logan Ast helped the Pirates hand reigning Channel League champ Santa Barbara a 46-28 loss by racking up 283 yards of offense.

Ast carried the ball 27 times for 162 yards and four touchdowns. Quite a great performance, right? Well, Ast also added 121 yards receiving on eight catches.

Those yards weren't piled up on catches out of the backfield either. Ast split time at running back and receiver.

