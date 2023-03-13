The Lompoc Aquatic Center activity and therapy pools are temporarily closed until further notice while a maintenance issue is resolved, according to a city announcement.
The closure was prompted by a malfunctioning gas regulator in the pool, and parks and recreation staff are working with contractors to install a new regulator and resolve the problem as soon as possible, the announcement said.
The closure does not affect the competition pool which remains open, but does affect all regularly scheduled programs such as swim lessons and water-exercise classes, all of which are on hold for the remainder of their sessions.
Rec swim is also not offered until further notice.
Credit will be offered to those with remaining aquatic class sessions already paid.
Those with existing lap-swim reservations in the activity pool are invited to reschedule their reservation for a lane in the competition pool.
New reservations can also be made for the competition pool.
For additional information and updates on the closure, contact Lompoc Parks & Recreation at 805-875-8100, or visit cityoflompoc.com/government/departments/parks-recreation/lompoc-aquatic-center