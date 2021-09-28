Three local residents were honored Saturday morning during Lompoc's annual Arbor Day celebration held at Recognition Grove in River Park.
Lompoc Vision publisher Victor Jordan, local Toys for Tots co-founder Patricia Nuernberg and June Schwartz, who died in 2020 and served as a volunteer with numerous local organizations, were each recognized for their significant contributions to the community and honored with a planted tree and plaque bearing their name.
The honorees who were selected by the Lompoc Beautification & Appearance Commission, in partnership with the Lompoc Urban Forestry Division, also were presented with certificates of appreciation. Schwartz's family and friends accepted the honor on her behalf.
According to a city spokeswoman, as the planted trees grow and mature, they become a living legacy of the esteem in which Recognition Grove honorees are held.
Lompoc's annual Arbor Day celebration is expected to return in April 2022.
