The Lompoc AYSO All-Star Girls won the section championship and moved on to play at the Western State Championships last weekend in Morgan Hill. Pictured are players, in the back row, Kaylee Kopp, Mia Jansen, Kaydence Fredrich, Lily Drysol and Braylin Martinez. In the front row are Brooklyn Hedricks, Hailey Haggerty, Kailey Sandoval, Brynn Reyna, Layne Kirkland, Selena Gavilanes, Sadie Wick and Millie Najera.