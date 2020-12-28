Lompoc Christmas tree recycling program offered first week of January

The City of Lompoc Solid Waste Division has contracted with West Coast Arborists to collect and recycle Christmas trees from city residences the week of Monday, Jan. 4 to Friday, Jan. 8.
The service is free of charge to residents.
Solid waste collection customers should place their trees three feet away from their refuse containers by 7 a.m. on their scheduled trash collection day during the week of Jan. 4.
Residents who miss the home tree collection are invited to drop their trees off free of charge at the Lompoc City Landfill, 700 Avalon Street. Flocked trees cannot be recycled, and must be cut up and placed in the trash bin or disposed of at the landfill for a fee.
Prior to recycling the trees, all decorations and tree stands must be removed. Once they are collected, West Coast Arborists will grind the trees into mulch. The mulch will then be used as landscape material throughout the city.
NOTE: Solid waste collection will be affected by the New Year’s holiday and will not collected on Friday, Jan. 1. Trash collection will be pushed back by one day on this holiday.
In addition, the Lompoc City Landfill will be closed on Jan. 1.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213
