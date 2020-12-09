You have permission to edit this article.
Lompoc City Council meetings closed to in-person attendance
Lompoc City Council meetings closed to in-person attendance

Starting Tuesday, Lompoc City Council meetings will be temporarily closed to in-person attendance as a result of the regional stay-at-home order that took effect Sunday night.

Additionally, committee, commission and board meetings will be effectively canceled until further notice in observance of COVID-19 safety precautions. 

Remote public participation is encouraged, city officials said, noting that Tuesday's regularly scheduled council meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. and will be broadcast live on Comcast Channel 23 and the radio at KPEG 100.9 FM.

Public comment, limited to three minutes, will be accepted during oral communications and on specific agenda items. To speak, people can call 805-875-8201 before the close of public comment. They also can submit comments to the city clerk at s_haddon@ci.lompoc.ca.us no later than 4 p.m. the day of the council meeting.

Agendas and details about upcoming Lompoc City Council meetings are posted at www.cityoflompoc.com/government/committees-boards/city-council.

Lisa André covers local news and lifestyles for Santa Ynez Valley News. 

