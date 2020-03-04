Lompoc City Council revives 4th of July fireworks show in new location

If held on July 4, the event would take place just six days after the conclusion of the Flower Festival — scheduled for June 24 through 28 at Ryon Park — and could share several qualities with that summer celebration, including food trucks, live musical performances, and family-oriented activities.

“You got me at food trucks,” Councilman Victor Vega said, while smiling, in response to a presentation from city staff that recommended the Ryon Park plan.

The city staff report, presented by Community Development Director Christie Alarcon, included lists of pros and cons for six different potential new host sites. In addition to Ryon Park, those included Johns-Manville Park, agriculture fields west of the city, the Lompoc Airport, Riverbend Park and River Park.

Among the pros listed for Ryon Park was that it provided sufficient space for an aerial fireworks show, as well as space for seating and parking.

The cons listed by city staff included that the idea may face opposition from residents who live near the park and that it would require fencing off an area in order to charge entry to defray the cost of putting on the show.