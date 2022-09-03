The good news: The hype returned to the Big Game for the first time in years.

The bad news: The game still wasn't competitive.

Lompoc continued its dominance over rival Cabrillo in the annual rivalry contest, building up a 55-0 halftime lead en route to a 62-7 victory.

Both teams entered the Big Game with 2-0 records. Cabrillo ended its nearly 40-game losing streak in the season-opening win over Ojai Nordhoff and followed that up with a 13-6 win over Nipomo on Aug. 26.

Lompoc, coming off a 6-5 season, started the year with a dominant 51-12 win over Agoura and beat Pioneer Valley 54-7 on Aug. 26.

The Braves are now 3-0 and have outscored their opponents 167-26 in those three games, scoring at least 50 points in each contest.

Lompoc quarterback Cavin Ross threw five touchdown passes in the first half against Cabrillo and now has at least five touchdown passes in all three games this year. He has 16 touchdowns in his team's first three games, though he's played mostly in the first half in the last two games.

Lompoc led 27-0 after the first quarter and added 28 more points in the second quarter for its 55-0 halftime lead.

The Braves and Conqs will now turn their focus to league play. Each team will be off next week for their bye.

Lompoc will then start Mountain League play against longtime area rival Arroyo Grande (1-2) on Sept. 16. The Braves play at Arroyo Grande at 7 p.m. Arroyo Grande beat Lompoc 48-47 in a non-league game last season. The Eagles started this year with two losses before beating San Luis Obispo 26-14 Friday night.

The Braves then play at Paso Robles, host Righetti, travel to Mission Prep, host Nipomo and then take on Mountain League favorite St. Joseph in Santa Maria on Oct. 21. St. Joseph has never defeated Lompoc in football despite both programs having rich history in the Central Coast football scene. The Braves close out the regular season Oct. 28 with a home game against Santa Ynez, which beat Lompoc last year for the first time since 2009.

Cabrillo, now 2-1, will be off for its bye next week and then start Ocean League play against the Tigers (2-1). San Luis Obispo beat Nipomo 35-0 to start the season then beat Caruthers 27-7 before falling to Arroyo Grande.

Cabrillo will host Pioneer Valley (0-3) on Sept. 23, then play at Templeton on Sept. 30 before hosting Santa Maria on Oct. 7. Cabrillo has a non-league game against Bakersfield Mira Monte at home on Saturday, Oct. 15. They resume league play with a home game against Atascadero (0-3) before ending the regular season at Morro Bay on Oct. 28.

Lompoc coach Andrew Jones has never lost to Cabrillo, either as a player or a coach at any level. He's beaten Cabrillo 13 times in 13 games on the field, even topping Cabrillo 21-0 in the 2011 CIF Southern Section Northwest Division title game. (Cabrillo forfeited the 2021 spring game during the pandemic).