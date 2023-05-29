The Lompoc Draft 2023-2031 General Plan Housing Element Update is under review by the California Department of Housing and Community Development, which has 90 days to provide feedback to the city, a spokeswoman said.
The updated draft outlines existing and projected housing needs to accommodate 2,396 new housing units within the city of Lompoc between 2023 and 2031, and provides a list of sites for housing development that are considered adequate to accommodate the city’s Regional Housing Needs Allocation (RHNA).
The plan also documents constraints to housing production and analyzes fair housing issues and contributing factors, according to its table of contents, and includes goals for Lompoc, programs for the acceleration of housing development, rehabilitation and preservation of housing units in order to meet the needs of Lompoc residents.
This latest draft incorporates public input received when comments were accepted between March 17 and April 17, the spokeswoman said.
She noted that the reviewing state agency has until Aug. 9 to audit the draft document and provide feedback.
The latest Draft General Plan Housing Element Update can be viewed at envisionlompoc.com
Questions regarding the process can be submitted to Planning Manager Brian Halvorson at b_halvorson@ci.lompoc.ca.us, or to brent@mintierharnish.com