Downtown Lompoc is set to come alive as the "First Friday Small Business Community Market" series kicks of Friday from 3 to 8 p.m., in the 100 block of South H Street.
The family-friendly event will feature activities for all ages, entertainment, food and product vendors.
Monthly events will run from 3 to 8 p.m. Friday April 7 and May 5, and Saturday, Sept. 16. And a Juneteenth-themed market will be held Saturday, June 17 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The Community Market series is sponsored by PCH STREET Salon and Wine Lounge of Lompoc.
Downton streets will be closed to traffic starting at approximately 2 p.m. to accommodate Friday vendor setup. Parked vehicles are advised to relocate no later than 1:45 p.m.
Street closure will be enforced by the Lompoc Police Department, according to event organizers, who noted that both N. Ocean and Cypress avenues will remain open during the events.
Small businesses interested in participating are invited to fill out a vendor application and reserve a space online at https://forms.gle/u92HyTH3fW9ZJUg47. Limited fee-exempt spaces are available for nonprofits.
For more information on the Community Markets, contact PCH STREET owner/operator Monty Montgomery at contact@pchstreet.com