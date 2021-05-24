Lompoc Food Truck Fridays will relocate from its weekly gathering spot on V Street to the old theater parking lot on North H Street beginning this week.
Lompoc Theatre Project on Sunday announced its new partnership with the local food truck collective and confirmed that the weekly event will make its debut this Friday at 112 North H St. in downtown Lompoc.
The organization has been working since 2012 to save the historic downtown Lompoc Theatre.
