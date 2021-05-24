Lompoc Food Truck
Buy Now

Lompoc Food Truck Fridays will relocate from V Street to the historic theater's downtown parking lot starting Friday. This 2018 photo shows patrons lining up at Crave's food truck during a local community event.

 Staff file

Lompoc Food Truck Fridays will relocate from its weekly gathering spot on V Street to the old theater parking lot on North H Street beginning this week.  

Lompoc Theatre Project on Sunday announced its new partnership with the local food truck collective and confirmed that the weekly event will make its debut this Friday at 112 North H St. in downtown Lompoc.

The organization has been working since 2012 to save the historic downtown Lompoc Theatre

Lisa André covers lifestyles and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments