Lompoc Halloween events with COVID-19 precautions promise sweet treats, fun

A number of cost-free, Halloween-themed events in Lompoc slated for the week of Oct. 31 are offering local children sweet treats and fun while adhering to COVID-19 safety protocols.
The public is invited to join the free Tricks & Treats Pumpkin Decorating Contest, sponsored by local organization Stand 4 One. To request a pumpkin, email stand4one805@gmail.com with "pumpkin pickup" as the subject line.
Participants are asked to bring their finished pumpkins to the Oct. 31 Trick & Treats Children's Halloween event, which will be held at the old Baker's Square parking lot, located at 936 N. H Street, for judging, which will begin at 5 p.m.
The evening before Halloween, First United Methodist Church will host its fourth annual Halloween Trick or Trunk event in the church parking lot, located at 925 North F. St.
The drive-through event, beginning at 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, will allow children in vehicles to collect prepackaged goodie bags and candy from volunteers who will don masks and gloves as mandated by Santa Barbara County Health Department.
Dressed up in costumes on Halloween night, children then will be invited to load up on more fun and candy at the Tricks & Treats youth event, presented by Stand 4 One and sponsored by the Roots Team, The Greenhouse and Jim Mosby.
The cost-free event will feature treats, food trucks, games and prizes, from 4 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31 at the old Baker's Square parking lot, located at 936 N. H Street. Mask-wearing and social distancing are required.
Lompoc Foursquare Church on Oct. 31 also will be holding its annual Halloween block party event, but this year with safety restrictions.
The Halloween festivities to include games, prizes and candy will be celebrated in a drive-through format from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the church parking lot, located in the 100 block of North C Street.
Local business Just 2 Sweet Events will host its fourth annual "Spooktacular" trick-or-treat event from 4 to 6 p.m. on Halloween day.
Due to the ongoing pandemic, the event will be celebrated via a drive-through format where kids in vehicles can collect wrapped treat bags doled out by friendly staff in costume.
To avoid traffic congestion, vehicles are being asked to enter from Ocean Avenue closest to A Street and exit onto B Street. Face coverings are required.
To have your COVID-19-safe children's Halloween event added to this list, email landre@syvnews.com
In preparation for the fall holidays, the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department released new guidance on Friday regarding best practices for celebrating Halloween during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The family-fun drive-in movie event will be held on October 31 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., at the corner of Hwy 246 and Meadowvale in Santa Ynez.
Santa Maria's student-led agricultural education program, The Patch, has received the 2020 Helen Putnam Award for Excellence in City-Business …
In this Series
What you need to know for Thursday, October 29
-
Updated
Daily Bailey: Justin Turner and the coronavirus at the World Series is Peak 2020
-
Updated
California warns of virus uptick, names vaccine ethics panel
-
Updated
Solvang city manager projecting 3-year return to economic normalcy
- 19 updates
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!