The Braves picked up right where they left off Friday night.
Lompoc's football team started the 2021 fall season with an impressive 47-28 win over Paso Robles at Huyck Stadium then as the familiarity of traditional high school football returned to the Central Coast.
The Braves went 5-0 during the unique spring season and looked just as good Friday against Paso Roles as the Braves scored on a Deville Dickerson's kick return TD to start the game.
Dickerson would also return a punt for a touchdown. That gave the Braves a 41-13 lead at the half as Paso Robles did out-score the Braves 14-7 after the break.
Dickerson, who has committed to Idaho State, had three kick return touchdowns in the spring.
Lompoc was impressive in the spring, winning the four games it played and scoring a forfeit win over Cabrillo.
Paso Robles played seven games in the spring and went 5-2, beating, Templeton, Atascadero, San Luis Obispo, Arroyo Grande and Santa Maria.
The Braves are scheduled to play at Righetti Friday night in their next game. Lompoc is in the Channel League this fall with Dos Pueblos, Santa Barbara, Oxnard Rio Mesa, Oxnard and Oxnard Pacifica.
Cabrillo falls to 0-1
Cabrillo traveled to Ojai to face Nordhoff Friday night in its season opener.
The Conquistadores lost 34-6 to the Rangers.
Cabrillo has lost 28 straight games, their last win in September of 2021. The Conqs are set to host Nipomo on Friday at Huyck Stadium. Nipomo beat Santa Ynez 21-16 at home on Friday in its season opener.
