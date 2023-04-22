Marcos Maya will be a sort of football pioneer.

The Lompoc High School senior will be part of the first Simpson University football program during the 2023 season. Simpson is a private, Christian university located in Redding.

A signing ceremony for Maya took place at Lompoc Friday. Maya's primary position in high school was tight end, and Maya said he will play tight end for the Red Hawks.

"I want to thank my mom and dad for always supporting me through my high school journey and helping me get through the tough times with their love and support," Maya said after the signing ceremony. "This is all for them."

Maya did indeed run into some tough times during his senior high school season.

"He hyper-extended his elbow early in the season," said Lompoc coach Andrew Jones. "He could have missed the entire season, but he worked his butt off to get back and get ready."

As it was, Maya played in six of Lompoc's 11 games for a Braves team that went 7-4. Lompoc went out in the first round of the playoffs.

Maya caught seven passes for 93 yards and one touchdown. A prerequisite for any good tight end is to be a good blocker, and Jones indicated Maya certainly is that.

"He's 6-4, 6-5, 220 pounds," said Jones. "I would say that Marcos has all the essentials, all the intangibles, to be a successful college football player.

"Marcos has two parents at home who support him," Jones said. "He's a high-caliber guy, one of those kids you never have to worry about who shows up on time ready to work."

Maya said he spoke with Hancock College and Moorpark College, but that Simpson was the clear No. 1 choice for him when it came to the next stop on his academic and athletic career.

"I was talking to the Simpson coach (Shawn Daniel), and I visited the campus and it just felt like I was home again," said Maya. "I just felt really comfortable with the campus, the area.

"It's one of those campuses where everybody knows everybody. I thought it was really nice, it felt like the school was a a tight-knit community."

Since the Simpson football program will be a new one, Maya didn't seem entirely certain whether he would red-shirt or play immediately his freshman year. Whatever the circumstances, "Getting in on the ground floor of a new program kind of played a part in it," when it came to his decision to sign with Simpson, Maya said.

Besides, "Simpson was able to give me a really good financial package," said Maya. "It will cover well over half my costs to go there."

Maya, who plans to major in psychology at Simpson, said he also likes the prospect of small class sizes. The 2021-22 enrollment at Simpson was listed at just under 1,000 total, counting undergraduate and graduate students.

Besides thanking his parents, "I want to thank my coach for always pushing me to my limits, and to be the best player I can be, for never letting me take plays off and for teaching me to be mentally tough," said Maya.

"I want to thank my friends for being alongside me throughout all of this and being another form of motivation for me to pursue playing college football."