Wednesday was a special day for Yoana Esquivel.
The Lompoc High wrestler put her name on the dotted line, signing with Waldorf University, which is located in Forest City, Iowa.
Esquivel has been wrestling since she was 8 years old and was a member of the LHS wrestling squad all four years of high school.
Esquivel helped the Braves win the Channel League co-championship with Santa Barbara this past season. She signed with Waldorf with a financial package that will help pay for some of her education.
"It feels unreal honestly," Esquivel said Wednesday. "When I got into wrestling, I didn’t think I was going to be good. I didn't think I’d be here today."
After a stellar high school career with the Braves, Esquivel wasn't ready to hang up the singlet and ear guards.
"I love wrestling, I’m obsessed with it," she said. "I revolve my life around it. There are things I don't do in life because I want to be better. There are things I've sacrificed so I can become a better wrestler.
"I came in this season wanting it to not be my last year of wrestling. I've got this opportunity and I'm so grateful for it. It means these four years of sacrificing my body and energy were worth it."
Esquivel isn't worried about taking on girls at the four-year level.
"I can’t wait," Esquivel said when asked if she's concerned about going up against more experienced competitors. "I can't wait to go and face girls that are 10 times better than me and see how they wrestle and I'm excited to see how I’m going to handle college girls. I want to see my improvement."
Waldorf competes at the NAIA level and the school typically lands quite a few student-athletes from California and the Central Coast. There are six wrestlers from California listed on the program's most recent roster.
"I haven’t been able to go out there yet," Esquivel said of Forest City. "I look at the girls wrestling videos, I look at their Instagram all the time. I've done a lot of research."
Esquivel says she wants to be a Physical Education teacher and that's what she'll study at Waldorf. She had hopes of becoming a nurse, but realized she loved studying nursing but wasn't in love with actually working in the field.
"I’m nervous about school," she said. "I don't know how much harder the classes are going to be. I want to be a PE teacher. I was studying Kinesiology and I was looking at being a nurse. I realized I liked studying to become a nurse, but I don't like being a nurse."
Esquivel said Brian Wallace, who came to LHS after serving as Santa Maria High's athletic director for a number of years, was instrumental in her signing with Waldorf. Wallace coached multiple sports including wrestling at Lompoc this year.
"I really have to thank coach Wallace," Esquivel said. "I didn’t understand the recruiting process and he was really helpful. My little sisters have really helped me work through things when it was difficult. They told me that sometimes I need to be selfish."
Softball
St. Joseph 19, Righetti 0
Dezirae Marroquin hit a grand slam and finished 3-for-3 with five RBIs and three runs, Desirae Rodriguez went 4-for-5 with a run and three RBIs, Dylan Prandini had three hits and three RBIs on her Senior Day and the Knights rolled past the Warriors.
Taylor Mediano and CharliRay Escobedo combined on a three-hitter over five innings.
St. Joseph scored seven times in the first, fives times in the second and seven times in the fourth.
St. Joseph is now 10-4 in Mountain League play.
Arroyo Grande 5, Templeton 2
Savannah Bravo threw a complete game with three strikeouts and Ali Lewis went 4-for-4 for Arroyo Grande.
Kelsy Rodriguez went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI.
Arroyo Grande and Paso Robles are each tied at 11-3 in Mountain League play with one game to go. Paso Robles beat Atascadero 2-1 on Wednesday.
Arroyo Grande holds the tiebreakers over Paso Robles and St. Joseph in case of a three-way tie to earn the top seed out of the Mountain League.
Baseball
Arroyo Grande 8, San Luis Obispo 2
Jurdah Hill went 2-for-3 with a run and an RBI as the Eagles beat the Tigers.
Ryan Tayman went 2-for-4 with an RBI and Niko Ikenoyama finished 2-for-3 with a run and two RBIs.
Mark Fulton and Marc Byrum each had a double.
Byrum went five innings on the mound, giving up three hits and no earned runs while striking out four.
Atascadero 5, St. Joseph 3
Jayson Rodriguez had two hits and a walk for the Knights.
Chris Miller started on the mound for St. Joseph and went four innings, allowing three earned on seven hits. Jayden Cervantes and Diego Gomez pitched in relief.
Caden Cuccia, AJ Simmons and Miller each had a hit. Miller, Simmons and Niko Peinado drove in one run apiece.
The Knights were up 3-0 after the top of the third inning, but the Greyhounds scored twice in the bottom of the third and one run each in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings to pull in front.
Boys tennis
Pirates eliminated in semifinals
Santa Ynez was eliminated by Ojai Nordhoff 13-5 in the semifinals of the CIF Southern Section Division 4 playoffs on Wednesday.
Santa Ynez played Ojai at the Ojai Valley Tennis Club the Pirates' second road match in three days.
"A great run for a great group of senior boys came to an end today," Pirates coach Nate Thompson said. "In the quarterfinal round we won all the close sets, but this round we fell short in all the close ones and that was the difference.
"It was a special season for the Pirates with 14 seniors on the team and it was great to finally make the playoffs in their last season. Its also the last season in the Channel League and CIF Southern Section. Making it to the semifinals was the icing on the cake."