Lompoc Hospital District Foundation’s community education program continues with an upcoming lecture discussing communication disorders.
The lecture is slated for Wednesday, Aug. 23, at 6 p.m., and is hosted in partnership with the Lompoc Park and Rec Division.
Lois Trudeau Engelhardt, Lompoc Valley Medical Center doctor of speech-language pathology, will offer an educational overview of communication disorders in children and adults, providing a deeper understanding of individuals with communication difficulties that support verbal and nonverbal, behavioral and social interactions among family, friends and care providers.
Engelhardt is a senior practitioner, clinical specialist, and mentor who provides medical speech-language pathology services in the acute care hospital setting, outpatient clinic and the Comprehensive Care Center skilled nursing facility. She also manages clinical oversight of speech-language pathology services at the Rehabilitation Services Department.
The next lecture is set for 6 p.m. Sept. 20, featuring registered nurse Leslie Kelly, who will discuss “End of Life Care: The Enlightened Ending.”