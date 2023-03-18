When Lompoc's Read Between the Wines book club lost a long time member to a car accident in July 2022, they struggled to find a way to honor her.
Mary Lou Seelandt was a loved member of the book club and retired teacher who loved books and reading. The book club felt it was appropriate to honor her memory by installing a little free library in her neighborhood.
Members of the club gathered in the Stonebrook housing development in January to install a library for the neighborhood and the community of Lompoc in Mary Lou’s memory.
The first books placed in the library were books from the collection of Mary Lou and her husband Karl. Members of the community are invited to come to the Stonebrook development to visit the library and take a book to read, and or leave a book for someone else to take.