Lompoc man arrested Sunday for setting multiple fires
Lompoc man arrested Sunday for setting multiple fires

From the What you need to know for Tuesday, September 15 series
Ismael Zaragoza Chavez

A 39-year-old Lompoc man was arrested on suspicion of arson after he allegedly set several fires in the northeast area of the city during the early morning hours Sunday, a Police Department spokesman said.

Ismael Zaragoza Chavez was taken into custody after the Lompoc Fire Department responded to multiple fires in the 300 block of North 2nd Street, the 900 block of East Oak Avenue and the 1400 block of the alley between East Lemon and North avenues.

Sgt. S. Arias said a vehicle, a backyard shed and several dumpsters had been set on fire.

Lompoc officers searched the area for a suspect and found Chavez in the area allegedly with evidence indicating he was responsible for igniting the fires, Arias said.

Chavez was booked into the Lompoc Police Department Jail.

