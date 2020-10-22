You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lompoc man charged with DUI, manslaughter in Harris Grade Road collision
0 comments
alert

Lompoc man charged with DUI, manslaughter in Harris Grade Road collision

From the What you need to know for Friday, October 23 series
  • Updated
  • 0
Isaac DeLuna

De Luna

 California Highway Patrol, Contributed Photo

A Lompoc man on Thursday was charged with DUI and manslaughter charges stemming from a head-on vehicle collision on Harris Grade Road that resulted in the death of 68-year-old Ben Romayor. 

Issac Valentino De Luna, 20, was charged with gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury to another, and driving while having a blood alcohol content of 0.08% or more, causing injury to another, according to Santa Barbara County Chief Deputy District Attorney Mag Nicola. 

Additionally, DeLuna received three enhancements, including allegations that he was driving while having a blood alcohol content of more than 0.15% and that he inflicted great bodily injury. 

The collision occurred shortly after 6:30 a.m. on Aug. 22, when De Luna's 2017 BMW collided with Romayor's 1995 Ford on Harris Grade Road south of Burton Mesa Boulevard, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Kelly Valdez. 

Lompoc man killed in DUI-related vehicle collision on Harris Grade Road; driver arrested

De Luna was traveling southbound on Harris Grade Road when he lost control of the BMW, causing it to travel directly into the path of Romayor's Ford. 

The BMW's front end collided into the front left side of the Ford, with the impact killing Romayor, according to Valdez. 

De Luna was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail and later released on $100,000 bail. 

De Luna is scheduled to appear for an arraignment at 1:30 p.m. Oct. 22 in Deptartment 1 of Superior Court in Lompoc. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Censure of Solvang councilman Djernaes sought after PETA protest
Local

Censure of Solvang councilman Djernaes sought after PETA protest

  • Updated

Citizens Monday requested the Solvang City Council censure Councilman Chris Djernaes after he was seen cheering on and exchanging contact information with PETA protesters Oct. 10, in what Solvang Trolley & Carriage Co.’s owners characterized as ongoing discriminatory harassment of their business.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News