You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lompoc man injured in North D Street shooting
0 comments

Lompoc man injured in North D Street shooting

From the What you need to know for Tuesday, October 20 series
  • Updated
  • 0

A Lompoc man was injured in a shooting Saturday on North D Street. 

Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 700 block of North D Street at about 3 p.m., according to Lompoc Police Sgt. Charles Scott. 

Upon arrival, officers located a man who was shot in the lower back. 

The man was transported to Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, where he was treated for a minor gunshot injury and later released, according to Scott. 

A suspect wasn't identified, but the investigation will continue. 

Scott did not comment on whether the shooting was gang-related. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Censure of Solvang councilman Djernaes sought after PETA protest
Local

Censure of Solvang councilman Djernaes sought after PETA protest

  • Updated

Citizens Monday requested the Solvang City Council censure Councilman Chris Djernaes after he was seen cheering on and exchanging contact information with PETA protesters Oct. 10, in what Solvang Trolley & Carriage Co.’s owners characterized as ongoing discriminatory harassment of their business.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News