You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lompoc mayor, council outdoor candidate forum slated
0 comments

Lompoc mayor, council outdoor candidate forum slated

From the What you need to know for Thursday, September 17 series
  • Updated
  • 0

The Valley Conservative Action Group will sponsor a Lompoc 2020 candidate forum, dubbed "Moving Lompoc Forward," at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 27, outdoors in the paintball field at River Park at Highway 246 and Sweeney Road.

Lompoc City Council and mayoral candidates will address the issues facing the city and share their visions for a more prosperous Lompoc, a Valley Conservative Action Group spokesman said.

Candidates for mayor are incumbent Jenelle Osborne and challenger Victor Vega, who currently represents District 2 on the City Council.

Council candidates are Gilda Cordova, who is running unopposed to retain her District 1 seat, and incumbent Jim Mosby, who will face challenger Jeremy Ball for the District 4 seat.

Proper COVID-19 protocols will be observed to ensure safety, the spokesman said, adding those who attend should bring a chair and wear a face covering.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Nancy Waite
Obituaries

Nancy Waite

Atterdag Village of Solvang Resident Nancy Louise Scheele Waite passed away in her sleep holding the hand of her youngest daughter in the earl…

Karen Marter
Obituaries

Karen Marter

Karen Marter, age 80, passed away peacefully August 2020 due to cancer. Karen was a member of the SYV Hiking Group for 16 years. She was also …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News