The Lompoc Police Department announced Tuesday that Omar Ricardo Dircio is wanted in connection to a homicide committed on March 26.
Sgt. Jorge Magana said the department is seeking assistance from the public in locating Ricardo Dircio, listed as a 37-year-old Hispanic male that's 5-foot-5 and 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
Magana said there is an active warrant for Ricardo Dircio's arrest and the public is not to approach or attempt to apprehend him, as he may be armed and dangerous, Magana said.
On March 26, at 7:20 p.m., Lompoc police officers responded to a shooting at 321 W. North Ave. When they arrived, they located a male victim, later identified as Ivan Lopez Lopez, dead on the ground. At the time, the department said the shooting did not appear to be gang-related.
Anyone with information about Ricardo Dircio's whereabouts or general information regarding the case is urged to call the Lompoc Police Department at (805) 736-2341.