Lompoc Police investigating bank robbery at CoastHills Credit Union

Lompoc Police are investigating a bank robbery that occurred Tuesday at the CoastHills Credit Union on North H Street.
Officers responded to a report of a robbery at the CoastHills Credit Union in the 1300 block of North H Street shortly after 9 a.m., according to Sgt. Vincent Magallon.
The suspect, who was not identified, entered the business and presented a note demanding money before leaving the area.
No weapon was displayed and no injuries were reported, according to Magallon.
The suspect is described as a Black male wearing a white hat with "LA" on it; a white face mask; white T-shirt with a gray, long-sleeved shirt underneath; black pants; and black sandals.
Investigators are asking anyone who was in the CoastHills' parking lot around 9 a.m. with a dashcam in their vehicle or saw the suspect leaving to contact the Lompoc Police Department Detective Bureau at 805-875-8159.
Wednesday, Oct. 7
INCIDENT — At 5:29 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the 500 block of South P Street.
INCIDENT — At 12:09 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a gun in the 1000 block of North H Street.
Tuesday, Oct. 6
INCIDENT — At 8:05 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 600 block of West Ocean Avenue.
Monday, Oct. 5
INCIDENT — At 12:55 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a gun in the area of West Laurel Avenue and North K Street.
INCIDENT — At 10:10 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of arson in the 200 block of West College Avenue, which resulted in the person being contacted and counseled.
INCIDENT — At 9:07 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1200 block of North H Street, which resulted in an arrest.
Sunday, Oct. 4
INCIDENT — At 2:04 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the 300 block of South J Street.
INCIDENT — At 2:20 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 900 block of West Cypress Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 4:29 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1500 block of East Ocean Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 6:40 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a gun in the area of East North Avenue and North Seventh Street.
INCIDENT — At 8:19 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a robbery in the 1000 block of West North Avenue.
Friday, Oct. 2
ARREST — At 6:05 a.m., Harry Thomas Lawson, 55, was arrested in the 1400 block of East Ocean Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, with possible great bodily injury; and possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia.
Thursday, Oct. 1
INCIDENT — At 11:59 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 900 block of North F Street.
INCIDENT — At 9:55 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 200 block of North D Street.
INCIDENT — At 9:55 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the 200 block of North G Street.
INCIDENT — At 4:45 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of arson in the 100 block of North A Street.
Wednesday, Sept. 30
INCIDENT — At 4:45 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of arson in the 100 block of North A Street.
Tuesday, Sept. 29
INCIDENT — At 6:46 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a knife in the area of West Central and Floradale avenues, which resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 10:44 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of arson in the 1500 block of of North H Street.
INCIDENT — At 1:05 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1000 block of North H Street.
Monday, Sept. 28
INCIDENT — At 12:27 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a gun in the 800 block of North H Street, and resulted in the person being contacted and counseled.
Saturday, Sept. 26
INCIDENT — At 1:11 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 500 block alley of North M and N streets.
INCIDENT — At 3:58 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the area of South I Street and West Cypress Avenue.
Friday, Sept. 25
INCIDENT — At 7:30 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shorts heard/fired in the area of East Ocean Avenue and North A Street.
