Lompoc Police seek help identifying woman who took items from store
Lompoc Police seek help identifying woman who took items from store

From the What you need to know for Friday, September 25 series
  • Updated
Lompoc Police are asking the public's help in identifying a woman who reportedly stole multiple items from a business in the 1300 block of North H Street on Friday. 

The alleged shoplifting occurred at an undetermined time, according to Sgt. Scott Morgan. 

Anyone with information regarding the woman's identity is asked to contact the Lompoc Police Department at 805-736-2341. 

