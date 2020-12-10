You have permission to edit this article.
Lompoc Public Library kicks off winter reading challenge
Readers of all ages can join the Lompoc Public Library's free, wintertime reading challenge from now through Feb. 28.

To participate, readers must first register at cityoflompoc.beanstack.org/reader365?fbclid=IwAR0X5owI2e5-jIMw6xrYDDlbUzy-TK9TMJPd3GGIRqm51Gzu1_vyCt8O3H8

The Lompoc Public Library System buildings are closed to the public, but patrons still can access online resources and can receive materials through a limited, contactless pickup service.

For more information, visit cityoflompoc.com/government/departments/library or call 805-875-8775

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

