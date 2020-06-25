Lompoc recreation programs, facilities to remain closed through July 12

City of Lompoc Recreation Division programs and facilities will remain closed at least through Sunday, July 12, the city announced Thursday.
The closures, which had originally been set to expire on June 30, were extended as a precautionary measure in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. As July 12 approaches, city staff will decide whether the state of COVID-19 and county and state guidelines necessitate extending the closure further, according to city officials.
Tayla Valencia, who graduated this month from Cabrillo High School, broke down in tears after it was revealed that she had been selected from among eight candidates for the title of 2020 Flower Festival Queen. The announcement was made Saturday during a ceremony held on a private ranch just east of the city.
According to the new-look schedule, which was altered out of concern for the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the first day of school for LUSD students will now be Aug. 31, instead of the original start date of Aug. 17. Additionally, the district plans to employ a hybrid-learning model for the start of the school year that will call for students to attend campuses just two to three days per week.
Workers this month finished installing the venue’s new artificial field turf, all-weather track surface and outdoor fitness zone. The upgrades were part of the $3.8 million Lompoc Community Track & Sports Field project, which was a joint effort between Lompoc Unified School District and the independent Campaign for the Lompoc Community Track and Field.