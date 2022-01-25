Lompoc Valley Medical Center medical-surgical registered nurse Sarah Read was named the newest DAISY Award winner for her extraordinary and compassionate care provided to patients and families.

An acronym for Diseases Attacking the Immune System, the international DAISY Foundation was formed by the family of J. Patrick Barnes who died from an autoimmune disease in 1999 at the age of 33. The award was inspired by the care Barnes received in the final weeks of his life.

“She is an amazing team player, great co-worker, excellent employee and, most of all, one of the kindest, caring, compassionate nurses I have known,” one nomination stated, while another noted that Read “exemplifies what a nurse should be.”

Read was described by fellow co-workers as an “amazing team player” and "an asset to this hospital and a role model to nursing." She also has received numerous compliments from the community for her care, a hospital spokeswoman said.

During a hospital award ceremony on Thursday, Read said she had been shocked to hear the news.

“To be joining the caliber of nurses who have won this award before is an amazing honor for me,” said Read, whose grandmother, uncle and aunt were all nurses.

“You always wonder about associations, so this is like the best of the best. You’re recognized for everything, every single contribution. Nothing was ignored; everything was analyzed,” she said.

Read became a nurse in 2017, a transition from her work in the veterinarian industry, and began working at LVMC in 2019, primarily in the medical-surgical ward. She now is transitioning to a job in the post-anesthesia care unit, the spokeswoman said.

“This hospital has a way of bringing in people who are open to learning and experiencing new things, new technology, new ways of doing things," Read said. "Everyone works together so well … everybody’s working hard.”

Read received a certificate, a DAISY Award pin and a sculpture called "A Healer’s Touch," hand-carved by artists of the Shona Tribe in Zimbabwe.

More information about the award is available at daisyfoundation.org. To nominate a nurse at LVMC, Lompoc Health or the Comprehensive Care Center, see the nomination form at lompocvmc.com, under the Resources tab and Patient Feedback link.