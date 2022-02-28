Dennis Grossini’s No. 9 Lompoc High School jersey has been retired - again.

The ceremony took place between games of the Oxnard Pacifica-Lompoc Saturday doubleheader at Dan Bodary Field in Lompoc. This time, the jersey figures to stay retired.

“At my graduation ceremony in 1965, my jersey was officially retired,” said Grossini, who was a star left-handed pitcher for the Braves.

However, “Over the course of 55-plus years, the jersey has reappeared and people pointed it out,” said Grossini.

“So my jersey has been retired twice. I’m glad they took the time to get it right.”

The Detroit Tigers organization drafted the hard-throwing Grossini right-hander out of high school. Arm trouble cut his promising career short before he had a chance to make it to the Majors, and Grossini retired from baseball in 1969.

“I had rotator cuff surgery,” during his time in the Minors, Grossini said. “They have arthroscopic surgery for that now, but back then they really cut you up.”

The Lompoc Valley native said, “(The Tigers) cut me in 1969.” Grossini said he had options to give it a go with other organizations but because of his arm condition, “I knew I couldn’t do it,” and he retired from baseball.

Two longtime friends who followed Grossini’s career closely, Rick Candaele and Don McIntyre, are convinced Grossini would have made it to the Majors if he had been able to stay healthy.

“He had Major League stuff,” said Rick Candaele. Rick is the late Helen Callaghan’s son and Casey Candaele’s brother.

Callaghan and Casey Candaele are the only mother-son combination to play Major League baseball. Callaghan was a prominent player in the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League (AAGPBL) during World War II and won the league batting title in 1945. Casey Candaele had a Major League career that spanned several years.

With his mother as the inspiration, Kelly Candaele, Rick and Casey’s brother, wrote the screenplay for the hit movie “A League of Their Own,” that was based on the All-American Girls Female Baseball League.

Rick Candaele was a three-year varsity teammate of Grossini’s at Lompoc.

“Dennis was a Lompoc Valley legend,” Candaele said. “In Little League, 18 batters faced, 18 strikeouts was the norm when Dennis Grossini pitched. He had a fastball and a hard curveball. He really threw hard.”

Just putting the ball in play, Rick Candaele said, was enough for an opposing batter during Grossini’s Little League days.

“The guy would ground out to shortstop and say, ‘I hit the ball off Grossini.’ He wouldn’t brag about getting a base hit. He’d brag about hitting a ground ball.”

McIntyre was involved in the opening of Cabrillo High School. Before that, he coached football and basketball at Lompoc and spent decades watching Lompoc baseball games.

“The Lompoc Valley has put out a lot of really good pitchers, and Dennis was one of the best,” said McIntyre.

“He had absolute Major League stuff. I talked to a catcher for the (Minor League) Toledo Mud Hens who caught Dennis, and he thought Dennis had the ability to make the Major Leagues.”

But Grossini saw the writing on the wall after the surgery and, “I went out and got that college degree.” Grossini said he earned an undergraduate degree at UC Santa Barbara, then a masters degree and teaching credential at Cal Poly.

“I coached for a year at Hancock College with John Osborne, 1972, the year we won the state (junior college) baseball championship.”

From there, Grossini went into teaching at the federal prison in Lompoc. He eventually embarked on a long career in prison administration.

“I worked in several places, D.C., San Francisco,” he said. Grossini said he retired in 1999 as an associate warden in the Los Angeles prison system, then moved back to Lompoc in 2000.

Grossini said he has followed the career of Danny Duffy closely since the lefty Cabrillo graduate became a major leaguer.

After Duffy spent several seasons with Kansas City, the Royals traded Duffy to the Los Angeles Dodgers last year.

“I spent every spring training in Surprise, Arizona,” where the Royals train, said Grossini.

“(Duffy) has electric stuff,” said Grossini. “He’s got it all when he’s healthy.”

As for the (second) Grossini jersey retirement, “it couldn’t happen to somebody more deserving,” said McIntyre. “Dennis is an all-around great guy.”