Lompoc skateboard competition set for Saturday
Lompoc Parks & Rec in coordination with Surf Connection is hosting the town's annual skateboard competition this Saturday at College Park skate park.
The event is open to skaters ages 7 and older, with prizes awarded in respective categories and age groups.
According to organizers, participants must comply with the rules and regulations of the skate park and wear appropriate safety equipment.
Check-in starts at 10 a.m. and the contest begins at 11 a.m. The cost is $5 per person, per event.
Lompoc Foursquare Church will provide refreshments.
Registration can be completed at the Lompoc Parks and Recreation Division, 125 W. Walnut Ave.
Pre-registration is encouraged, but on-site registration will be accepted.
The Lompoc Skate Park is located at 305 W. College Ave.
Registration forms can also be found online at www.cityoflompoc.com/recreation.
For additional information, contact Parks & Rec at 805-875-8100.
Leadership Lompoc Valley opens enrollment
Applications are now being accepted to the 36th annual Leadership Lompoc Valley program, offering participants an opportunity to cultivate their leadership skills in relation to the local community.
The 2024 program kicks off Oct. 13 and 14 with a mixer and a one-day retreat with team-building activities.
Participants will explore Lompoc and network with local leaders through a series of workshop days held between November and May and cover topics such as public safety, local government, media and communications, education, business, military and aerospace among others.
Topic days include guest speakers, expert panels, and tours of local businesses and agencies.
The deadline to apply is Friday, Sept. 1.
The program tuition fee is $700 and covers all program costs and meals.
Employers may sponsor the cost, and partial scholarships are available for those requiring financial assistance.
According to organizers, participants are selected by the Leadership Lompoc Valley board based on their commitment and interest in the community, as well as their interest in developing their leadership skills.
Applications are available online by downloading the form at www.lompoc.com/llv.html, and submitting it to the Chamber of Commerce, 111 South I St. in Lompoc.
Art association hosting fall art show competition
The Lompoc Valley Art Association annual fall art show competition will take place at the Cypress Gallery during the month of October.
The competition is open to all Santa Barbara County artists, 18 years or older, with a variety of mediums accepted.
The community will act as judges, with gallery visitors voting for their favorite pieces in October.
Submissions will be accepted at the gallery on Monday, Sept. 25. Works must be appropriately mounted for display purposes.
The juried show will award cash prizes to first, second and third place winners.
Winners will be announced at the show awards ceremony on Sunday, Oct. 29.
Competition entry forms can be picked up alongside the show prospectus at the Cypress Gallery, or those interested can request it be sent via the gallery's Facebook page.
The Cypress Gallery is open Thursday through Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and is located at 119 E. Cypress Ave.