Lompoc teacher among 3 finalists vying for $25,000 prize in national contest

When Annalynn Clark began working at Lompoc Valley Middle School last year, the special education teacher was dismayed by a particular aspect of her new workplace.
Clark, 29, had spent the previous five years teaching at Santa Ynez Valley Charter School, a campus that embraces the outdoors, and had earned undergraduate and graduate degrees, as well as her teaching credentials, from Antioch University’s Santa Barbara campus, which encourages using nature to educate.
“Then I got here and [LVMS] is pretty barren,” she said, noting that she loves most everything else about her first middle school job. “They even took out the trees last year from half of the school.”
