Lompoc Theatre Project raising funds during Giving Tuesday campaign

The Lompoc Theatre Project is calling for community support during its annual Giving Tuesday campaign.

The local nonprofit, which aims to restore the historic downtown Lompoc Theatre building, kicked off its Giving Tuesday campaign on Tuesday, Nov. 17, as part of the global movement that encourages people to donate to the community organizations that matter most to them.

“We are in an exciting phase of the restoration at the theater," said board member Heather Bedford. "Looking at the first drawings of what will be the artistic, cultural and education hub of Lompoc makes all of us so energized to continue all the great work that has been done so far. Every donation gets us a little bit closer.”

The Lompoc Theatre Project, which was launched in 2011 as a group of Lompoc locals trying to save the historic, art deco building in the heart of the city, became incorporated as a 501(c)3 nonprofit in 2012.

Over the last eight years, according to Bedford, the group has cleaned the building of asbestos, mold, debris and critters that had taken up residence in the four decades since its official closure, paid off all taxes owed to the city and state, and had the building recognized as a historic site. The roof also was wrapped in preparation for construction of the superstructure, downstairs retail spaces have been cleaned and remodeled, and enough funds to repaint the theater have been raised.