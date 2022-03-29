The Lompoc Unified School District is recruiting and hiring staff from around the world to join the teaching ranks within the school district, which officials said will help address the shortage of teachers coming out of credentialing programs.
The district in 2021 began working with Cultural Vistas, a company that specializes in J-1 Visas, to expand its pool of qualified candidates and has since offered positions to teachers from various countries in Europe, Asia and Africa.
“We are excited about the depth of the candidates we have interviewed and the great diversity they will bring to our staff," Superintendent Trevor McDonald said. "Their cultural experiences will be an excellent opportunity for all of us to learn from each other.”
The newly hired staff will arrive in the United States in late July and will commence teaching in August.