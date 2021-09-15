Substitute teachers working in the Lompoc Unified School District will continue receiving an extra $50 COVID bonus each day for their services, according to school officials.

The district board met Sept. 7 and agreed to maintain the increase established in October 2020 due to the extra challenges posed by the pandemic.

Superintendent Trevor McDonald explained that having quality substitutes on-call for teachers to rely on during their absence supports student learning and provides access to quality education.

“We want to ensure student learning continues even when staff have to be absent," McDonald said. "Given the pandemic, we recognize the additional demand and want to compensate for that.”