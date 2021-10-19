Lompoc Valley Medical Center’s bariatric surgery program received its official accreditation as a comprehensive center by the Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery Accreditation and Quality Improvement Program, according to hospital CEO Steve Popkin.
“This is the gold standard of accreditation and is a testament to the outstanding work done by bariatric surgeons, Dr. Taglia and Dr. Bounoua, as well as our excellent LVMC staff,” Popkin said.
LVMC’s specialized program, designed for patients seeking surgical treatment for obesity and its related conditions, is led by Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery Director Dr. Farida Bounoua and bariatric surgeon Dr. Christopher Taglia.
Taglia said the accreditation is an important step and that work remains to be done.
"I am enormously proud of the hard work put in by all the members of our team. Without them, this would not be possible,” he said, noting that each day, his goal is to improve the level of care provided, "so that we can keep the members of this community healthy."
According to accreditation criteria, LVMC met essential standards for staffing, training, facility infrastructure and patient care pathways that ensure its ability to support patients with obesity. The center also participated, and continues to, in a national data registry that tracks semiannual reports on the quality of its surgical outcomes and identifies opportunities for quality improvement.
LVMC underwent an extensive review by an experienced bariatric surgeon who evaluated the center's structure, processes and clinical outcomes data, a hospital spokeswoman said. As a result, LVMC earned accreditation and a level designation based on the number of patients served each year, critical care capabilities, the types of procedures provided and whether care is provided to patients under the age of 18.
