Lompoc Valley Medical Center Comprehensive Care Center licensed vocational nurse Meahgan Skinner was named recipient of the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses, for her compassionate care of patients.

Skinner was recognized Monday afternoon during a surprise ceremony by the Lompoc Valley Medical Center leadership team, her coworkers and the DAISY nomination committee, which includes a wide range of clinical and nonclinical staff.

LVMC nominations are reviewed by an internal committee of representatives from nursing, non-nursing and nonclinical departments, a hospital spokeswoman said.

Skinner was nominated for the award by registered nurse Leslie Kelly, a former hospice nurse who worked closely with Skinner at the Comprehensive Care Center.

“She is one of the sweetest, kindest, most compassionate nurses I have ever met,” Kelly said.

Kelly, who is president of the board at LVMC, commended Skinner for the care she bestowed upon a patient who had no family visit him and was suffering from a progressive neurological disease. The resident was “totally dependent” on Skinner for virtually everything while in the facility, said Kelly, who served as the patient's hospice nurse.

“She was able to tell me what each grunt and facial expression of his meant. She was able to help me tailor a pain management regime that would benefit him," Kelly said. "It was obvious that she spent an immense amount of time and effort to communicate and understand this patient that would be so easy to overlook or dismiss.”

Because of his disease, it took about 40 minutes to feed the patient every meal, as he was at high risk for choking.

“As a nurse, I cannot tell you how touched I was at the meticulous and loving care he received,” Kelly said in her nomination. “The attentiveness and commitment she showed in her care was inspiring.”

Skinner has been with the CCC for approximately five years and is a 1999 graduate of Lompoc High School. She earned her LVN at Santa Barbara Business College in Santa Maria nearly eight years ago.

She was clearly shocked at hearing her name announced.

“I was blown away,” she said. “It’s really, really nice. I am very honored.”

The spokeswoman said when Skinner addressed her colleagues, a resident came near her in a wheelchair and gave a big “thumb’s up” sign to her.

Skinner said it is that type of interaction, as well as her coworkers, is why she loves her job.

“I’ve been to other places, and here my coworkers are so helpful. Everyone works together. It’s unity. That’s me. I thrive when people are all helping each other,” she said.

In addition to a certificate, Skinner received DAISY Award pins and a hand-carved "A Healer’s Touch" sculpture by artists of the Shona Tribe in Zimbabwe.

The international award is part of the DAISY Foundation’s mission to recognize "the extraordinary, compassionate nursing care provided to patients and families every day." DAISY is an acronym for Diseases Attacking the Immune System as the foundation was inspired by the care J. Patrick Barnes and his family received from nurses while he was ill. Barnes died in 1999 at the age of 33 from complications caused by ITP, or Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura, an auto-immune disease.

More information about the award is available at daisyfoundation.org.

To nominate a nurse at LVMC, Lompoc Health or the Comprehensive Care Center, see the nomination form at lompocvmc.com, under the "Resources" tab and patient feedback link.